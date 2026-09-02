MARC to launch direct weekday service from Montgomery County to Baltimore

Starting Sept. 28, commuters will be able to take a MARC train directly from Montgomery County to downtown Baltimore.

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) announced Wednesday that it will launch a direct weekday round-trip connection between the Brunswick Line in Montgomery County and Camden Station in Baltimore.

The new service will eliminate the need for commuters to transfer at Washington Union Station.

MTA officials said the transfer-free service will cut morning and evening commute times by up to 60 minutes.

The service will directly connect Brunswick, Point of Rocks, Barnesville, Germantown, Metropolitan Grove, Gaithersburg, Rockville, Kensington, Silver Spring, College Park, Laurel and Baltimore, with one train traveling to Baltimore in the morning and one returning to Montgomery County in the evening.

"This expansion of our MARC train service will further the Moore-Miller Administration's priority of connecting people to opportunity," said MTA Administrator Tony Bridges. "Baltimore and Montgomery County are home to millions of residents, as well as major employers, educational institutions and medical centers. Providing a direct link between these communities will help build a stronger and more sustainable Maryland."

For a look at the timeline, visit the MTA's website here.