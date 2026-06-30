Baltimore's new cancer center was designed with patients in mind: "It represents hope"

A new cancer building is now open in Baltimore, designed entirely around the specific needs of cancer patients.

Sitting on the Sinai Campus on Greenspring Avenue, the facility will be fully operational and ready for patients on July 10.

A grand opening was held Tuesday morning, bringing in health professionals and state officials.

"Cancer has touched the lives of every person in some way, and that is where we stand today is more than just a structure," said Sinai Hospital President Amy Shlossman. "It represents hope, it represents healing, and it represents our commitment to comprehensive cancer care in our community."

The cancer center is named after Mandy and Dennis Weinman, who donated $5 million.

Instead of a ribbon cutting, the hospital decided to mark the occasion Tuesday morning with the ringing of a gong, just as oncology patients do when they reach an important milestone in their journey.

As cancer programs continue to grow, hospital leaders realized they needed a new space.

When the Mandy & Dennis Weinman Cancer Building was first conceptualized, the idea was to bring together the oncology services, including adult and pediatric, so patients did not have to travel across campus for different appointments.

Shlossman said they then asked patients and their families what they would want to see in the new building.

"From dedicated parking to floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beautiful arboretum, open spaces to sit and relax, the immersive pediatric 'infusionarium,' the Mandy and Dennis Cancer Center truly focuses on the care and well-being of our oncology patients in every stage of their journey," said Shlossman.

With physicians treating over 30,000 cancer patients each year, the new building will give patients access to specialized physicians, infusions, radiation, survivorship support, and more: all in a modern and comfortable environment.

"It creates opportunities for collaboration among our teams and allows patients to access multiple specialists in a single visit," said Dr. Pallavi Kumar, the Cancer Center Director at LifeBridge Health.

A 10-year-old named Abby spoke at the podium Tuesday morning to share that she's been getting treatment for her brain cancer since she was four years old.

"I've met a lot of doctors and nurses who have helped me," Abby said, thanking everyone, especially those in her art therapy program for helping her feel less scared.

The facility cost $95 million in total, with the health system receiving $1.5 million in federal funding and $2.5 million in state funding.

Building construction began in 2023.