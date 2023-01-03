Man, woman arrested for deadly New Year's Eve stabbing in Frederick

BALTIMORE - Police arrested two people for a deadly stabbing on New Year's Eve in Frederick.

On Monday, police took 38-year-old Ruben Terod Williams and 37-year-old Erin Elizabeth Davis into custody.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in the death of 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward. Davis has been charged with accessory to first-degree murder and accessory to second-degree murder.

Around 4:45 a.m. on New Year's Eve, officers were called to Frederick Health Hospital after a woman was stabbed. She died at the hospital.

Investigators learned the stabbing happened in the 200 block of Linden Avenue.

After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, police arrested the two suspects at their home in Union Bridge, Maryland.

They are both currently being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

"I am beyond impressed with the efforts of our officers, detectives, and our crime scene personnel, who worked around the clock this New Years holiday to bring Ms. Seward's killers to Justice," said Frederick Chief of Police Jason Lando. "Our hearts are with the Seward family this holiday season after their tragic loss. Hopefully knowing these suspects are now in custody will bring them some sense of peace."