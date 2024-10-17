Watch CBS News
Police identify man in Ravens jersey seen in viral video assaulting Washington fans in Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of John Callis, 24, of Baltimore, who is accused of assaulting two 23-year-old men in Federal Hill after Sunday's Ravens and Washington Commanders football game.

Police said Callis was shown in a viral video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey and assaulting the two men with Commanders jerseys.  

Callis is wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault. 

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.  

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

