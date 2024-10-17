Police identify man in Ravens jersey seen in viral video assaulting Washington fans in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of John Callis, 24, of Baltimore, who is accused of assaulting two 23-year-old men in Federal Hill after Sunday's Ravens and Washington Commanders football game.

Police said Callis was shown in a viral video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey and assaulting the two men with Commanders jerseys.

Wanted On A Warrant In reference to the brutal assault that occurred on October 13, 2024, in the 1000 block of South... Posted by Baltimore Police Department on Thursday, October 17, 2024

Callis is wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.