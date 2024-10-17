Police identify man in Ravens jersey seen in viral video assaulting Washington fans in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of John Callis, 24, of Baltimore, who is accused of assaulting two 23-year-old men in Federal Hill after Sunday's Ravens and Washington Commanders football game.
Police said Callis was shown in a viral video wearing a Baltimore Ravens jersey and assaulting the two men with Commanders jerseys.
Callis is wanted for first-degree aggravated assault and three counts of second-degree assault.
Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.