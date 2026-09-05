Drone captures man vandalizing Towson donation bin in newly released police footage

A video posted on social media showcased Baltimore County Police Department's Drone as First Responder (DFR) Program, capturing footage of a man vandalizing a clothes and shoe drop bin in Towson.

The incident took place in the 900 block of Fairmont Avenue on June 22 at 3 p.m., according to police.

A detective assigned to the department's DFR Program captured the man in the act, spraying graffiti onto the bin and then walking away from the scene.

Patrol officers were given the incident location and swiftly responded to the scene, arresting the man who initially denied any wrongdoing, as seen in the video above.

What is the Drone as First Responder Program?

WJZ first reported on Baltimore County's DFR program in 2025, when officials gathered community feedback for the project, which is now in full effect.

The Drone as First Responder (DFR) Program works by providing officers with aerial observation support, similar to using a helicopter, for service calls, according to the Baltimore County Police.

Drones help improve department response times, provide real-time information to patrol officers, help locate missing people, and more.

Click here to learn more about the DFR program.