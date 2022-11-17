Man stabbed, killed in Glen Burnie, search underway for suspect
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday morning in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. A search is underway for the man suspected in the stabbing.
Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the Pinewood Village Apartments for a call about two men engaged in a loud confrontation.
Investigators believe 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers Jr. stabbed 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rowlings, who died in the hospital.
Police said Powers had left the scene when they arrived.
Police told WJZ there is a relationship between the two men and that it was an isolated incident.
