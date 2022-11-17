Watch CBS News
Local News

Man stabbed, killed in Glen Burnie, search underway for suspect

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a stabbing early Thursday morning in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said. A search is underway for the man suspected in the stabbing. 

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the Pinewood Village Apartments for a call about two men engaged in a loud confrontation. 

Investigators believe 32-year-old Swayne Jay Powers Jr. stabbed 26-year-old Vincent Eugene Rowlings, who died in the hospital.

Police said Powers had left the scene when they arrived. 

Police told WJZ there is a relationship between the two men and that it was an isolated incident. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 8:45 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.