Man shot in West Baltimore, homicide investigation underway

A man was shot in West Baltimore Saturday afternoon in the 400 block of W. Lafayette Avenue.

Baltimore Police responded to a shot spotter alert and a call for a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 24-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation due to the man's injuries.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those that wish to remain anonymous, can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP..