Man shot, killed in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert at the 1200 block of East Preston Street, where they found the victim unresponsive.
The 32-year-old man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
