Man shot, killed in East Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff



BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a Shot Spotter alert at the 1200 block of East Preston Street, where they found the victim unresponsive. 

The 32-year-old man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  



First published on November 3, 2022 / 8:39 AM

