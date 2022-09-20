Man shot, killed by police officer in Riverdale Park

BALTIMORE -- An allegedly suicidal man was shot and killed by an officer Monday afternoon in Riverdale Park, the Maryland Attorney General's Office said. The office is investigating the incident.

Riverdale Park Police officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 4700 block of Oglethorpe Street for a report of a suicidal man with access to firearms, officials said.

There, the officers spoke to the man at the front door for several minutes before he retreated into the home and into an upstairs room, according to the Attorney General's office. Officials said the man didn't comply with the officer's commands to stop.

In the upstairs bedroom, the man allegedly pointed a gun at the officers, and one officer shot the man, officials said. The man, who remains unidentified, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer's body camera was active at the time, and that footage is expected to be released within 14 days. The release may be delayed if investigators need more time, the Attorney General's Office said.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Attorney General's office is tasked with investigating all deaths at the hands of police officers in Maryland.