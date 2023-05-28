Man shot, killed by gunfire in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday

BALTIMORE -- A man has died after he was injured by gunfire near Clifton Park in Northeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to Authorities.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. That's when officers were sent to the 2800 block of Harford Road to investigate a report of a shooting, police said.

Once there, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.