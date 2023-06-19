Watch CBS News
Man shot in Rosedale in suspected robbery

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot Sunday night in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said. 

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to Martinique Road and Lisa Court, where they found the victim. He was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery. 

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact 410-307-2020. Information may be provided anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH program or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.  

June 19, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

