Man shot in head in South Baltimore on Tuesday, dies due to injuries

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a murder that left a 21-year-old man dead in South Baltimore on Tuesday.

On February 14, around 6:49 p.m., police responded to a home in the 800 block of Washington Boulevard for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased on February 16, 2023, as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.