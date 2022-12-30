Man shot and killed near Lakeland park in south Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man was killed in a shooting Near Lakeland Park in south Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded around 8:41 p.m. to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive intersection to investigate a reported shooting.

Police said the man was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died.

The suspected shooter, who is described as a heavy-set man, remains at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.