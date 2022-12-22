Man shot and killed at intersection of Belvedere and St. Charles Avenue

BALTIMORE — A man was shot and killed Wednesday on in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Around 5:01 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Saint Charles Avenue and Belvedere Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Sinai Hospital by ambulance, and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Homicide investigators have assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP, or visit the MCS of Maryland website.