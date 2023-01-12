Man seriously injured in Druid Heights shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday night in the Druid Heights neighborhood of Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital, but police said homicide detectives have been notified due to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.