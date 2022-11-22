Watch CBS News
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for marijuana deal shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - An Elkridge man will serve 25 years in prison for his role in a February 2020 shooting, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Monday.  

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said today that Alkein Coates, 24, of Elkridge was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 25 years in prison.    

On February 22, 2020, around 4:38 a.m. A.A. County Police were called to the 200 block of Poplar Avenue around for a reported shooting.  There they found 24-year-old Richard Clarence Ramsey III and another 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.  Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene.    

The Arundel States Attorney's office described the incident as a drug deal gone wrong.  Detectives learned that three male suspects entered the victim's garage to make a marijuana sale.  Once entering the garage, one of the suspects drew a gun, shot, and killed Mr. Ramsay.  

"Although the defendant didn't pull the trigger and kill Mr. Coates, he set up the marijuana deal and his participation in the robbery made him as culpable as his associate," State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement.    

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on November 22, 2022 / 1:25 PM

First published on November 22, 2022 / 1:25 PM

