Baltimore man sentenced to life without parole in beating death of Sierra Johnson

A Baltimore man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the beating death of Sierra Johnson in 2024, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office announced Friday.

The defendant, Bryan Cherry, also faces sentencing in Baltimore County for the murders of Autumn Harvery and her grandmother, Iona Sellers.

Cherry is currently serving a 40-year sentence for attempted murder in Baltimore City for stabbing a man on June 26, 2024 in the 1000 block of E. Eager Street, a statement by the City State's Attorney's Office said.

"This sentence ensures the defendant will never be free in our community to threaten people's lives and inflict harm," said City State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates. "Bryan Cherry has repeatedly demonstrated a capacity for extraordinary violence and a complete disregard for human life."

Cherry was convicted in April in the murder of Sierra Johnson. She was found dead in her Baltimore home in the 800 block of Abbott Court on July 14, 2024. She suffered trauma to her head. Cherry was arrested nearby, in the 1300 block of Homewood Avenue.

Court records show that last March, Cherry also pleaded guilty to the July 2024 double murder of a grandmother and granddaughter.

Less than two weeks before Johnson was killed, Iona Sellers, 75, and her 29-year-old granddaughter, Autumn Harvey, were found dead in their Baltimore County home in Middle River. Harvey had multiple stab wounds, and Sellers had blunt force trauma injuries.

According to police, Cherry was identified as a suspect through surveillance cameras in the neighborhood. Police said they collected DNA evidence from a cigarette butt that also tied Cherry to other violent crimes.