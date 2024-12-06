Man sentenced to 65 years for fatal shooting at D&M's Tiki Bar in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A 33-year-old man is sentenced to 50 years after pleading guilty to First Degree Murder in August 2024, the Harford County State's Attorney said Friday.

Police said Parrise Valentine of Aberdeen fatally shot 24-year-old Dajuan Kyree Simmons, at D&M's Tiki Bar in Edgewood earlier this year.

Officers responded to D&M's Tiki Bar in Edgewood on February 17, 2024, where they found Simmons suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office said they viewed video surveillance footage from inside the business that showed the suspect as a Black male with long hair. An anonymous tip later identified Valentine the suspect. More surveillance footage showed him fleeing the scene of the shooting that evening.

He was tracked to Philadelphia, where he was arrested on February 19, 2024.

Police said Valentine and the victim knew each other and had been in an ongoing feud. In an interview, Valentine admitted to killing Simmons after having been in two fights which were filmed in the weeks prior to the shooting.

Valentine was sentenced to life with all but 50 years suspended, and a concurrent 15-year sentence for the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

"This is yet another significant sentence for a crime of violence in Harford County and another violent offender off our streets for what we hope will be the rest of his life," State's Attorney Allison Healey said. I'm proud of my team and how hard our office works every day to make Harford County a safe place to live, work and visit."