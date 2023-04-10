Man pleads guilty to murdering 19-year-old behind Anne Arundel Co. funeral home

BALTIMORE - A man pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old behind a funeral home in Brooklyn Park, Maryland in 2022, according to Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Jaden Kemetrius Crowner, 19, from Brooklyn, Maryland, entered an Alford plea Friday to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Devin Scott Freeman, 19, was killed behind Gonce Funeral Service in February 2022.

Crowner will be sentenced on June 27. He faces life in prison.

"This was a senseless crime where one teen lured another to meet up for the sole purpose of robbing and murdering him," Leitess said. "This was a calculated plan and the defendant's actions show that he has no regard for human life, and it is for the safety of our community that we are seeking a life sentence."

Police were called to the funeral home around 10 a.m. on February 27, 2022, affteritnesses reported locating blood in the parking lot and a body behind the business.

The body was later identified as Freeman, who was missing a shirt, jacket and shoes, and his wallet was empty. Officers also located a gun cartridge nearby. Officials determined Freeman was shot to death.

Security camera footage obtained by police showed Freeman being dropped off at a 7-Eleven store directly across the street from the funeral home.

According to police, after waiting a few moments, Freeman was shown meeting with another man, who pointed across the street. The two were seen crossing Ritchie Highway. Police said the video then showed a struggle, followed by Freeman collapsing onto the pavement.

Police found burned remnants of Freeman's backpack in a nearby alley. His jacket and shoes were also found nearby.

Police said the investigation led police to Freeman's social media accounts where they found messages sent between the Freeman and the man who asked to meet at the 7-Eleven to buy marijuana.

Police said Freeman later texted the man individual to let him know he was at the convenience store.

Investigators identified Jaden Crowner as the man who met up with Freeman.

Police said during a search of the Crowner's Brooklyn home, a block from Gonce Funeral Service, detectives found a distinctive black hoodie worn by the individual in video footage, which was stained with what was later identified as Freeman's blood.