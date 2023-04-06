Man killed, woman injured after shooting, crash in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was hospitalized Wednesday night after they were shot and were then involved in a car crash in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 10:22 p.m. to the 6100 block of Danville Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a crash on the block.

The 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition.

It is unclear who was driving, or if there was anyone else in the car at the time.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.