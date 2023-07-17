Man killed, woman critical after West Baltimore shooting

Watch CBS News
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man died and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Monday morning in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded at 9 a.m. to the 1600 block of Delano Court for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 34-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman shot in a home. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene, and the woman was rushed to an area hospital, where police said she is in critical condition. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.  

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:42 AM

