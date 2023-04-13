Watch CBS News
Man killed in West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting in West Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded at 1:15 a.m. Thursday to the 2000 block of West Lexington Street for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found a 30-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. 

The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he died. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

