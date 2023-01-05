Watch CBS News
Man killed, two seriously injured in Owings Mills crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died and two people were seriously injured in a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said. 

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road. 

Investigators believe an Infiniti was traveling south on Reisterstown Road when it lost control and struck a pickup truck. The pickup truck was pushed onto a Kia and both vehicles were forced into a building on the 10400 block of Reisterstown Road, police said. 

The truck struck one pedestrian. The pedestrian and the driver of the Infiniti were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. 

A passenger in the Infiniti, 20-year-old Justin Lecompte, was also rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

January 5, 2023

