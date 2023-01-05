Man killed, two seriously injured in Owings Mills crash

BALTIMORE -- A man died and two people were seriously injured in a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road.

Investigators believe an Infiniti was traveling south on Reisterstown Road when it lost control and struck a pickup truck. The pickup truck was pushed onto a Kia and both vehicles were forced into a building on the 10400 block of Reisterstown Road, police said.

The truck struck one pedestrian. The pedestrian and the driver of the Infiniti were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Infiniti, 20-year-old Justin Lecompte, was also rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.