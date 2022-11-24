Man killed, two injured in I-95 hit-and-run in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight on I-95 in Harford County after a car hit them and left the scene, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded around 2:15 a.m. Thursday to southbound I-95 in Aberdeen for a crash involving pedestrians. One victim, a 19-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene, while the two other victims were hospitalized in unknown condition.

Investigators believe the three people were on the shoulder of the road putting gas into a vehicle when a white sedan, believed to be a 2013-2017 Audi A5 or S5 with tinted windows, veered into the shoulder and struck them.

The Audi was last seen getting off of I-95 South at Exit 85. Police said it may have damage to the right front bumper, headlight and fog light.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact police at 410-537-1150.