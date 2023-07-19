Man killed in Southwest Baltimore hit-and-run

BALTIMORE -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision overnight in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 2:37 a.m. to North Hilton Street at Phelps Lane, where they found an unresponsive man. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not stay at the scene, police said. No details about the striking vehicle were made available.

Crash Team investigators are investigating the collision.