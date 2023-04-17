Man killed in South Baltimore shooting Monday morning

BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed early Monday, in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore police said.

Officers responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Fisk Road, where they found a 45-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup