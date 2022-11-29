Man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim, a 35-year-old man.
He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
