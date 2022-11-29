Watch CBS News
Man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim, a 35-year-old man.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 7:37 AM

