Man killed in Northeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly before midnight to the 2600 block of Garrett Avenue for a Shot Spotter alert, where they found the victim, a 35-year-old man.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.