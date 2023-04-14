Watch CBS News
Man killed in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in East Baltimore overnight police said. 

Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to the 2300 block of East Oliver Street, where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

