Man killed in East Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in East Baltimore overnight police said.
Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to the 2300 block of East Oliver Street, where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.