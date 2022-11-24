Watch CBS News
Man injured in North Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was grazed by a stray bullet as he ran from a shooting Thursday in North Baltimore, police said. 

Officers responded to a walk-in shooting victim shortly after noon, where they found a 23-year-old man who had a gunshot graze wound to the head. 

The victim told police he was in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane when he heard gunfire. He reportedly began running and realized he had been shot. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  

First published on November 24, 2022 / 2:12 PM

