Suspect in custody after West Baltimore barricade incident

A person is in custody after police responded to a barricade situation in West Baltimore Saturday afternoon.

Baltimore Police say the incident took place on Braddish Avenue, where officers responded to reports of an armed individual around 1:30 p.m.

According to dispatch audio, the person who called 911 was in the process of purchasing a vehicle from a man at the location.

The caller told dispatchers the man went into a house on Braddish Avenue and came back out brandishing a gun and running toward them.

Around 1:37 p.m., reports started to come through for shots fired in the area, which prompted a larger police response.

Officers, with help from the SWAT team, blocked off traffic and surrounded the home before police said they heard gunfire from inside the home.

No injuries were reported, and an individual was taken into custody, according to Baltimore Police.