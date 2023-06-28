Watch CBS News
Man in critical condition after Southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Southeast Baltimore overnight, police said. 

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Broadway, where they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. 

He was transported to an area hospital where police said he was last listed in critical condition.

Southeast District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

