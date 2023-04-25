Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after Northwest Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Northwest Baltimore. 

Around 2:43 p.m. police responded to a business in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road.  When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.  

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 5:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.