Man in critical condition after Northwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Northwest Baltimore.
Around 2:43 p.m. police responded to a business in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.
