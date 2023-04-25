Man in critical condition after Northwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — A man is in critical condition after being shot in Northwest Baltimore.

Around 2:43 p.m. police responded to a business in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2466.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.