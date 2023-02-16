Man hospitalized after Owings Mills shooting
BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said.
Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the 9700 block of Groffs Mill Drive for a reported shooting. There, the responding officers learned the victim was transported to an area hospital.
The man's condition was not immediately clear. No arrests have been announced.
The Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit has responded and is investigating this incident.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.