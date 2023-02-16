Man hospitalized after Owings Mills shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Wednesday afternoon in Owings Mills, Baltimore County police said.

Officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to the 9700 block of Groffs Mill Drive for a reported shooting. There, the responding officers learned the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The man's condition was not immediately clear. No arrests have been announced.

The Baltimore County Violent Crimes Unit has responded and is investigating this incident.