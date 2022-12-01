Man hospitalized after East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was hospitalized after he was shot Thursday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded around 1 p.m. to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found the 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the 2200 block of East Monument Street -- blocks away from Johns Hopkins Hospital.

A man was shot and killed Thursday morning on the 5000 bock of East Monument Street.