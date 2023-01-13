Man found shot in Druid Heights neighborhood dies

BALTIMORE -- A man who was found shot in the Druid Heights neighborhood of Baltimore died Thursday, police said.

Officers responded around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found an unresponsive man with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was shot in the face and collapsed on Madison Avenue near North Avenue, WJZ's Mike Hellgren reported Thursday.

An officer can be heard on a police dispatch recording of that incident saying, "We have one witness on scene. …She's at the Crown gas station. She heard one pop, ran over and found him lying face down in front of the church."

"Despite medical efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased by hospital staff," police said Friday.

Blood still stained the steps of the Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church Thursday afternoon, Hellgren said.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. You can remain anonymous with your tips.