Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in North Baltimore, police said.

On January 5, around 6:32 p.m., crash investigators responded to the 5600 block of The Alameda for a reported accident.

When they arrived, they learned that a late model BMW motorcycle struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox.

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the equinox was not injured.

Crash investigators are still investigating the incident.