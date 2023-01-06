Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE — A man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in North Baltimore, police said.
On January 5, around 6:32 p.m., crash investigators responded to the 5600 block of The Alameda for a reported accident.
When they arrived, they learned that a late model BMW motorcycle struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox.
The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver of the equinox was not injured.
Crash investigators are still investigating the incident.
