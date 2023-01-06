Watch CBS News
Man dies in motorcycle crash in North Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in North Baltimore, police said. 

On January 5, around 6:32 p.m., crash investigators responded to the 5600 block of The Alameda for a reported accident. 

When they arrived, they learned that a late model BMW motorcycle struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox.  

The motorcyclist, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. 

The driver of the equinox was not injured.

Crash investigators are still investigating the incident. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 10:47 AM

