Man dies from crash that injured seven others on I-895

BALTIMORE - A 39-year-old man died after he was involved in a crash Wednesday night.

Seven other people suffered minor injuries in the crash around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moravia Road and Interstate 895.

Police said a car was attempting to make a turn when it crashed with another car.

The man was found unconscious at the scene, and later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The remaining seven injured people were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with additional information should call police at 410-396-2606.