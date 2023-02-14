Man dies after found shot in the street in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a murder after a man was shot in the neck in West Baltimore Monday evening.

Officers found a man lying in the street around 5 p.m. in the 900 block of McKean Avenue. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

This is Baltimore's 31st homicide investigation in 2023.

Police have not identified a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.