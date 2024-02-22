Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after crash in West Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Thursday morning forecast 2/22/2024
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Thursday morning forecast 2/22/2024 02:40

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead following a crash in West Baltimore Thursday morning.  

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Edmonson Avenue around 12:32 a.m. for a reported crash, police said.

Medics responded to the scene, and transported multiple victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man driving an SUV was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said. 

The crash is still under investigation.  

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 11:11 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.