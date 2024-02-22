Man dies after crash in West Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Thursday morning forecast 2/22/2024

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead following a crash in West Baltimore Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Edmonson Avenue around 12:32 a.m. for a reported crash, police said.

Medics responded to the scene, and transported multiple victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man driving an SUV was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

The crash is still under investigation.