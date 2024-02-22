Man dies after crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead following a crash in West Baltimore Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Edmonson Avenue around 12:32 a.m. for a reported crash, police said.
Medics responded to the scene, and transported multiple victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.
A 37-year-old man driving an SUV was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
