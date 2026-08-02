Man dies after being shot in East Baltimore's Midway neighborhood, police say

An unidentified man was killed Saturday afternoon in the East Baltimore neighborhood of Midway, according to Baltimore police.

In a release, the department says patrol officers were called to the 900 block of East 20th Street in the rear around 2:33 p.m. to check on a person's well-being.

Officers found the unidentified adult man at that location suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics responded to the scene, and the man was pronounced dead, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.