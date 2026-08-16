Maryland Attorney General's office investigating deadly police-involved shooting in Bel Air late Saturday

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is investigating a deadly police-involved shooting that happened late Saturday in Bel Air, in Harford County.

In a release, the Bel Air Police Department says that at approximately 8:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the unit block of Franklin St.

Preliminary information indicates a physical altercation occurred during the stop, according to the release. During the altercation, the officer discharged his department-issued firearm, striking the man.

The man was flown to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he later died. His identity is not being released at this time, police say.

The officer sustained injuries during the confrontation and was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and no other injuries were reported.

The Bel Air Police Department says it is fully cooperating with the IID.

The IID is asking anyone with information about the incident, including cell phone or private surveillance video, to contact them at (410) 576–7070 or by email at IID@oag.maryland.gov.