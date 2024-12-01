Man dead after police-involved shooting in Howard County

BALTIMORE-- A man is dead after a domestic disturbance was reported to Howard County police Saturday afternoon.

According to a release, officers responded to a residence on the 10000 block of American Pharoah Lane around 3:10 p.m.

Howard County Police stated, body camera footage shows officers found a female victim on an outside upper ledge of the house and an adult male suspect at a window inside the residence with a long gun. "When the suspect repeatedly refused to drop the weapon, two officers fired shots. Officers entered the residence and found the man deceased."

The department then shared "multiple shell casings from an unknown weapon, as well as several firearms, were located at the scene." Preliminarily details of the investigation show that it is unclear whether gunfire by an officer or the suspect's own weapon resulted in his death.

The three people in the residence were evacuated, unharmed. No officers were injured in this incident.

Per Maryland law, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division has taken over investigation of the shooting and will release any further information as it becomes available.