Man dead after car crash in Dundalk

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a fatal car crash in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

Around 4:15 on July 7, officers responded to the area of North Point Road and Main Avenue for a motor vehicle collision.

Detectives determined that a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on North Point Road when it overrode a curb, striking a stop sign before coming to a stop in a ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver, 54-year-old Jerry Werner was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is still under investigation.