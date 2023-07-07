Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dead after car crash in Dundalk

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a fatal car crash in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said Friday.

Around 4:15 on July 7, officers responded to the area of North Point Road and Main Avenue for a motor vehicle collision. 

Detectives determined that a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on North Point Road when it overrode a curb, striking a stop sign before coming to a stop in a ditch on the west side of the road.

The driver, 54-year-old Jerry Werner was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash is still under investigation.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.