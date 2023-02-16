Man dead after being struck by car in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — A 32-year-old man died after being hit by a car on Liberty Road near St. Lukes Lane Wednesday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

Police said that around 4:05 p.m., an Infiniti FX35 was traveling eastbound on Liberty Road when it veered into the westbound lane and struck Savage. The vehicle continued on before crashing into a telephone pole and coming to a stop.

Savage was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.