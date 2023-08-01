Man convicted in 2020 murder of pregnant woman, 3-year-old daughter in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was convicted and sentenced in the 2020 murder of a pregnant woman and her 3-year-old child.

Devon Sample was convicted of first-degree murder (three counts), use of a firearm in a crime of violence (three counts) and crime of violence against a pregnant woman.

He has been sentenced to three consecutive Life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 70 more years, for the murders of Shiand Miller and 3-year-old Shaniya Gilmore.

Miller and her daughter were found shot to death on June 19, 2020, in a car in the 200 block of Boswell Avenue in southwest Baltimore.

Police said Miller was eight months pregnant at the time of her death.

Two casings were located on the roadway outside the driver's door, and one casing was found in the car's back seat, just under the foot of Miller, police said.

Officers learned that Sample was Miller's boyfriend and the father of her soon-to-be-born baby boy.

Sample, during an interview with police, said that on June 18, 2020, he was driving his vehicle on Boswell Road, and the victim was in her car following him, according to police.

Police said they both pulled over just behind a large truck and he got out of his car and got into the passenger seat of her car to "chill and talk."

He reportedly told police he got back into his car and took off, and that Miller was still in her car and was supposed to leave, but said he didn't know where she went.

However, police said a video was recovered from a nearby home that showed a dark-colored SUV, and Miller's car pull to the side of the road, mostly behind trees.

Police said the video showed a figure was seen going from the driver's side of the victim's car to the passenger side, appearing to get in and out of the passenger side of her car. Then, according to police, at one point, what appears to be a muzzle flash can be seen from inside the car. Moments later, a muzzle flash can be seen at the driver's side door of the victim's car.

Police said residents in the neighborhood heard gunshots around when the video showed the muzzle flashes.

"The vile actions of this defendant deserved nothing less than the maximum penalty possible under the law. The trauma endured by this family is unimaginable," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "I applaud the outstanding work done by Baltimore Police Department Detectives and thank my Homicide Division Chief for ensuring that this perpetrator of heinous violence never returns to our community again. As always, our thoughts and prayers are with the Miller family, and we hope this conviction brings some measure of justice and closure."

