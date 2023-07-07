Man charged with fatally stabbing cellmate at Jessup Correctional Institute

BALTIMORE -- A man was charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his cellmate at the Jessup Correctional Institute earlier this year, Maryland State Police said Friday.

Investigators believe 26-year-old Daniel Myers killed 27-year-old Nicholas Delfosse, who was found dead in his cell with multiple injuries around 4:30 p.m. on May 27.

Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene and processed the cell for evidence.

Myers has been charged with First Degree Murder, and other related offenses.