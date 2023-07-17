Man charged with deadly stabbing in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing a man to death earlier this month in South Baltimore, police said.

Michael Atkinson, a 49-year-old man from Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Michael Raub.

Officers responded at 10:40 a.m. to the 1600 block of McHenry Street, where they found Raub with stab wounds to the chest. He was rushed to Shock Trauma, where he later died.

Investigators believe Atkinson stabbed Raub over an argument. He was arrested last Friday on the 1500 block of Ramsey Street.