Man charged with attempted murder in Hampden shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man arrested Monday is accused of shooting a 19-year-old man in Hampden last month, Baltimore police said. 

Tyqwaun Kells, 20, is charged with first-degree attempted murder. 

Officers responded on the morning of October 19 to a hospital for a walk-in shooting victim, where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives believe he was shot on the 1400 block of Dellwood Avenue.

Warrant Apprehension detectives arrested Kells on Monday and he is being held in Central Booking. 

First published on December 20, 2022 / 7:56 AM

