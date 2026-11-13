Man charged in connection with peeping tom incident at University of Maryland residence hall

A man has been charged in connection with a "voyeur incident" that happened Thursday inside a residence hall at the University of Maryland, police say.

Officers from the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) responded to reports of the incident at around 8:00 p.m., according to a police statement.

A resident at the hall was taking a shower when they noticed a cell phone come over the top of the curtain with the device's camera appearing to point towards them. Police said the suspect gained access to the building by following someone else in through a gate.

"The resident yelled at the suspect and saw that the suspect was a man, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt before the suspect left the bathroom," the statement said.

The officers arriving on the scene met with the resident and suspect in the lobby of the residence hall after the incident.

After further investigation, the suspect -- who police identified as 32-year-old Seonghun Hong, from Falls Church, Virginia -- was placed in handcuffs and taken into custody.

Hong has been charged with multiple counts relating to the incident, the statement said. These included peeping tom, trespassing and damaging property.