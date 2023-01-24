Man charged in police shooting in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE — The Prince George's County Police Department has arrested and charged a Lanham man in connection with an officer-involved shooting on Monday.

20-year-old Tyler Clendenen is charged with multiple firearms charges, and the assault of two PGPD officers.

On January 23, around 8:40 am, a resident called police to report a suspicious car in the neighborhood.

The car's horn had been sounding for roughly two hours. When two officers arrived and approached the car, they noticed a gun on the front passenger seat. Clendenen attempted to grab the gun, and a round was fired inside the car.

After a brief struggle between Clendenen and police, one of the officers fired his duty weapon.

Clendenen then drove away, evading police after a short pursuit, but his gun was recovered at the scene.

Several hours later, Clendenen was found in Greenbelt. He is currently being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections with no bond.

As is standard practice, the Internal Affairs Division is looking into the officers' actions, and the Major Crimes Division is investigating the actions of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com,